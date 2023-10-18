On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (batting .209 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Astros.

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.8% of his games this season (123 of 169), with at least two hits 55 times (32.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 26 games this year (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 40.8% of his games this season, Semien has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 95 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

