Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Leody Taveras and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers ahead 2-0.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .266.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (96 of 150), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (26.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 46 games this season (30.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Javier (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
