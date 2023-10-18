Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series heading into Game 3 of the ALCS.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 156 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- In 77.8% of his 126 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- In 32 games this year, he has gone deep (25.4%, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 57 games this year (45.2%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 53.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.8%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
