The Dallas Stars, with Wyatt Johnston, will be in action Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to bet on Johnston's props? Here is some information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Johnston Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Johnston averaged 15:28 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +6.

He had a goal in 23 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johnston had an assist in a game 16 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 44.4% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league action.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.