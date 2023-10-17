The Dallas Stars (1-0) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) -- who've won three straight -- on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars put up last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25% power-play conversion rate.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60.1% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.4% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) was 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Golden Knights had the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights had 42 power-play goals (25th in NHL) on 207 chances.

The Golden Knights scored on 20.29% of their power plays, No. 18 in the NHL.

Golden Knights Key Players