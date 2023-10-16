The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers hit the field for Game 2 of the ALCS, Monday, at 4:37 PM ET at Minute Maid Park. The Rangers took the opener.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:37 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.45 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

  • Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
  • Eovaldi is looking to earn his third straight quality start in this game.
  • Eovaldi will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
  • In eight of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros

  • He will take the mound against an Astros offense that ranks third in the league with 1441 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 222 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).
  • Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Eovaldi has pitched 8 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

  • Valdez (12-11) will take the mound for the Astros, his 32nd start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Monday, Oct. 9, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
  • The 29-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.45, a 3.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.126.
  • He has 20 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
  • Valdez has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.
  • He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
  • Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

  • The Rangers rank third in MLB with 881 runs scored this season. They have a .263 batting average this campaign with 233 home runs (third in the league).
  • The left-hander has faced the Rangers three times this season, allowing them to go 18-for-67 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 16 2/3 innings.

