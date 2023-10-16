Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .239 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on October 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 122 games this season (of 168 played), and had multiple hits in 54 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

In 94 of 168 games this year, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings