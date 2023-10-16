Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the ALCS with the Rangers on top 1-0.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.
- Heim is batting .250 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 90 games this year (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 13.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this year (54 of 134), with two or more RBI 23 times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
