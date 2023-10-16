According to bookmakers, the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday, October 16, 2023. The over/under has been set at 50.5.

Before the Cowboys play the Chargers, take a look at their betting insights and trends. The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-2.5) 50.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-2.5) 50.5 -132 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Dallas has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 3-1.

The teams have hit the over in three of Dallas' five games with a set total.

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

