The Dallas Cowboys' (3-2) injury report has 13 players listed ahead of their Monday, October 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). It starts at 8:15 PM at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys faced the San Francisco 49ers in their last game, losing 42-10.

The Chargers' last game was a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tony Pollard RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice KaVontae Turpin WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Markquese Ball S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Illness Questionable Donovan Wilson S Ankle Full Participation In Practice C.J. Goodwin CB Pectoral Out Damone Clark LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Nahshon Wright CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Neville Gallimore DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Leighton Vander Esch LB Neck Out Tyler Biadasz C Ankle Full Participation In Practice Juanyeh Thomas S Hamstring Doubtful

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Justin Herbert QB Finger Full Participation In Practice Josh Palmer WR Groin Questionable Joey Bosa OLB Toe Questionable Derwin James S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Trey Pipkins OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Doubtful Alohi Gilman S Heel Doubtful Nick Williams DL Back Questionable Donald Parham TE Wrist Questionable

Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Cowboys or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys are totaling 327.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank eighth, allowing 292.0 yards per contest.

The Cowboys are averaging 26.8 points per game on offense this season (sixth in NFL), and they are giving up 16.6 points per game (seventh) on defense.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best by surrendering just 168.6 passing yards per game. They rank 19th on offense (203.0 passing yards per game).

Dallas is averaging 124.4 rushing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and ranks 22nd on defense with 123.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 11 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against five turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Cowboys' +6 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-1.5)

Cowboys (-1.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-125), Chargers (+105)

Cowboys (-125), Chargers (+105) Total: 51 points

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.