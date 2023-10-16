The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Cowboys vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model has the Chargers as 0.6-point favorites in this one despite the opposite prediction from BetMGM. However, the margin between the two lines is only 2.1 points.

The Cowboys have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).

Dallas has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Chargers have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+1.5)



Los Angeles (+1.5) The Cowboys are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Chargers have covered the spread once in four games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) Dallas and Los Angeles average 3.8 more points between them than the total of 50.5 for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.9 less points per game (42.6) than this game's over/under of 50.5 points.

Cowboys games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).

The Chargers have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Michael Gallup Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 36 0

Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 12.3 1 1.5 0 108.5 3

