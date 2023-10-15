The Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers in the opening game of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park, on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET.

The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.

Montgomery enters this matchup with 20 quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery is looking to collect his 29th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (222) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are third in the league with 1441 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 827 runs.

Montgomery has thrown 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out six against the Astros this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (13-8) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.22 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Verlander has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 4-for-26 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

