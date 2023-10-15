Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday, October 15 at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 115 times this season and won 62, or 53.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Astros have a 44-38 record (winning 53.7% of their games).

Houston has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 4-1 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 26, or 51%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 8-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +275 3rd 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.