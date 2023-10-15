The ALCS begins on Sunday when the Houston Astros play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 8:15 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, and can be watched on FOX. Justin Verlander will get the starting nod for the Astros, while the Rangers will counter with Jordan Montgomery.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, Oct. 8, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has 20 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

In 32 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has made 32 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

