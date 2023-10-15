Marcus Semien is available when the Texas Rangers battle Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the ALCS..

In his last action (on October 10 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-4 with a double.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 122 of 167 games this year, with multiple hits 54 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (26 of 167), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Semien has tallied at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 94 times this year (56.3%), including 23 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings