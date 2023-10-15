Sunday, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 2-for-4 against the Orioles.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jung will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Jung has gotten a hit in 88 of 127 games this season (69.3%), with more than one hit on 39 occasions (30.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (21 of 127), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has an RBI in 43 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 53 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

