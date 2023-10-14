SoCon teams were in action for two games in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Furman vs. Samford

Week 7 SoCon Results

Furman 27 Samford 21

Pregame Favorite: Furman (-6.5)

Furman (-6.5) Pregame Total: 60.5

Furman Leaders

Passing: Tyler Huff (19-for-28, 205 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Tyler Huff (19-for-28, 205 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Dominic Roberto (18 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

Dominic Roberto (18 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Luke Shiflett (3 TAR, 3 REC, 71 YDS)

Samford Leaders

Passing: Michael Hiers (36-for-48, 291 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Michael Hiers (36-for-48, 291 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Chandler Smith (2 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)

Chandler Smith (2 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: R.J. Starkey (6 TAR, 6 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Samford Furman 337 Total Yards 416 291 Passing Yards 205 46 Rushing Yards 211 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's SoCon Games

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Chattanooga Mocs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+

Favorite: -

Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+

Favorite: -

Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+

Favorite: -

Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Venue: Five Star Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+

Favorite: -

