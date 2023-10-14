Our projection model predicts the Texas State Bobcats will defeat the UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+17.5) Under (64) Texas State 38, UL Monroe 22

Week 7 Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Bobcats' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Texas State is winless against the spread when it has played as 17.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Texas State has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 64 points, 1.6 more than the average point total for Texas State games this season.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Warhawks based on the moneyline is 15.4%.

The Warhawks have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

UL Monroe is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Warhawks' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

UL Monroe games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.4 points, 13.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Bobcats vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 41.2 29.8 56 29 33.8 30.3 UL Monroe 18.2 34 22 30.8 3 47

