The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) take the No.23 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Volunteers are 3-point favorites. An over/under of 55.5 is set for the contest.

Tennessee has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 21st-best in total offense (466.2 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (308.2 yards allowed per game). Texas A&M's defense ranks 36th in the FBS with 19.8 points allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 25th-best by compiling 35.5 points per game.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Neyland Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -3 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Texas A&M Recent Performance

The Aggies are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 374 yards per game in their past three games (-51-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 239.3 (30th-ranked).

The Aggies are eighth-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (27 per game) and 53rd in points conceded (19.3).

In its past three games, Texas A&M has thrown for 214 yards per game (-11-worst in the nation), and conceded 169.7 through the air (46th).

In their past three games, the Aggies have rushed for 160 yards per game (101st in college football), and given up 69.7 on the ground (16th-best).

The Aggies have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In Texas A&M's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Texas A&M has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Texas A&M games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

Texas A&M lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Texas A&M has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has racked up 979 yards on 68.9% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 63 yards with two scores.

Le'Veon Moss is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 325 yards, or 54.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Amari Daniels has totaled 287 yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 431 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 26 receptions on 39 targets.

Evan Stewart has 27 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 403 yards (67.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jake Johnson has racked up 156 reciving yards (26 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Edgerrin Cooper leads the team with seven sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has amassed 12 TFL and 39 tackles.

Chris Russell has a team-leading one interception to go along with 14 tackles, one TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

