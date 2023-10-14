The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Neyland Stadium in an SEC clash.

Tennessee has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (22nd-best with 466.2 yards per game) and total defense (20th-best with 308.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Texas A&M's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 268.8 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 420.5 total yards per game, which ranks 49th.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Texas A&M Tennessee 420.5 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.2 (64th) 268.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.2 (12th) 144.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.2 (7th) 275.7 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (71st) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (35th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has compiled 979 yards (163.2 ypg) while completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with two touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 62 times for 325 yards, with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has compiled 287 yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has totaled 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 431 (71.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times.

Evan Stewart has collected 403 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Jake Johnson's 25 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 1,164 yards (232.8 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 63.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 139 rushing yards on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 435 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 317 yards (63.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's 276 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 26 catches.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 230-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 27 targets.

Bru McCoy's 17 catches are good enough for 217 yards and one touchdown.

