Tarleton State vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
When the Eastern Kentucky Colonels square off against the Tarleton State Texans at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Colonels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Tarleton State vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Eastern Kentucky (-9.1)
|61.8
|Eastern Kentucky 35, Tarleton State 26
Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)
- The Texans covered four times in eight chances against the spread last year.
- Texans games hit the over five out of eight times last season.
Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The Colonels have two wins against the spread this season.
- Two of the Colonels' three games have gone over the point total.
Texans vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Eastern Kentucky
|25.4
|36.2
|32.5
|32.5
|20.7
|38.7
|Tarleton State
|29
|26.5
|35
|23.7
|23
|29.3
