When the Eastern Kentucky Colonels square off against the Tarleton State Texans at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Colonels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-9.1) 61.8 Eastern Kentucky 35, Tarleton State 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 UAC Predictions

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans covered four times in eight chances against the spread last year.

Texans games hit the over five out of eight times last season.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have two wins against the spread this season.

Two of the Colonels' three games have gone over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texans vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 25.4 36.2 32.5 32.5 20.7 38.7 Tarleton State 29 26.5 35 23.7 23 29.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.