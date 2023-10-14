In the game between the Central Arkansas Bears and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bears to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

SFA vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-12.8) 63.4 Central Arkansas 38, SFA 25

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six 'Jacks games hit the over.

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bears games.

'Jacks vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 38.8 25.8 53.3 17.3 24.3 34.3 SFA 36 25.2 38 19.7 34 30.7

