The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) at Husky Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Houston Christian is averaging 25.8 points per game offensively this year (55th in the FCS), and is allowing 32.7 points per game (98th) on defense. Prairie View A&M's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 35.8 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 83rd with 21.2 points per contest.

Prairie View A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Prairie View A&M vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Houston Christian 380.2 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.7 (48th) 426.7 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.2 (109th) 173.3 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139 (70th) 206.8 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.7 (66th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 1,186 yards on 56.2% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has run the ball 74 times for 381 yards, with two touchdowns.

Caleb Johnson has been given 53 carries and totaled 204 yards with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. leads his squad with 295 receiving yards on 14 receptions.

Trejon Spiller has collected 249 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Jahquan Bloomfield's 16 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 228 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has thrown for 1,174 yards (195.7 ypg) to lead Houston Christian, completing 52.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Darryle Evans has 317 rushing yards on 58 carries.

This season, Champ Dozier has carried the ball 57 times for 294 yards (49 per game) and four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds' leads his squad with 358 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has hauled in nine receptions totaling 192 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Darrion Sherfield has been the target of 17 passes and compiled 16 grabs for 160 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

