As we head into Week 7 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the OVC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. UT Martin

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

5-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 28-27 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

1-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 38-33 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: L 28-27 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tennessee State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

3-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Lindenwood

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 23-0 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Charleston Southern

@ Charleston Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-4 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 23-0 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Carolina State

@ South Carolina State Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

