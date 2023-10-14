AAC action features the North Texas Mean Green (2-3) taking on the Temple Owls (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 70.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Temple matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Temple Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-6.5) 70.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-6.5) 69.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

North Texas vs. Temple Betting Trends

North Texas has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Mean Green have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Temple has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.