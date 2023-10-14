The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-1) hit the road for a Southland battle against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.

Incarnate Word has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 15th-best in scoring offense (35.8 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Texas A&M-Commerce has sputtering on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 442 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, regstering 316.2 total yards per contest (92nd-ranked).

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Texas A&M-Commerce 468.8 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.2 (100th) 284 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442 (95th) 151.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.6 (66th) 317 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.6 (87th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has recorded 1,370 yards (274 ypg) on 98-of-147 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 82 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jarrell Wiley has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 200 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Timothy Carter has carried the ball 31 times for 173 yards (34.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter's team-high 558 yards as a receiver have come on 33 receptions (out of 41 targets) with three touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 57.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Marquez Perez has compiled 14 catches for 233 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana leads Texas A&M-Commerce with 586 yards on 45-of-71 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Reggie Branch is his team's leading rusher with 46 carries for 249 yards, or 49.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Ra'veion Hargrove has run for 185 yards across 39 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder leads his squad with 169 receiving yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 163 yards (32.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keith Miller III has racked up 161 reciving yards (32.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

