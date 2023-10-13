Yoakum County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Yoakum County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Plains High School at Seagraves High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Seagraves, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

