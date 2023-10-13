Want to know how to watch high school football games in Wilbarger County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Wilbarger County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Harrold High School at Paducah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Paducah, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

