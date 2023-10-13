Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Parker County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peaster High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Paradise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
