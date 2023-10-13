Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Newton County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.
Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Colmesneil High School at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Calvert High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
