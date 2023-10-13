Marcos Giron is in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships round of 16 versus Casper Ruud. Giron is +2000 to win it all at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Giron at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

After his 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the round of 32, Giron will meet Ruud in the round of 16 on Wednesday, October 18 at 5:00 AM ET.

Giron currently has odds of +190 to win his next match versus Ruud. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Giron Stats

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Giron defeated No. 44-ranked Nishioka, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

The 30-year-old Giron is 30-29 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament win.

In 20 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Giron is 20-19 in matches.

Giron, over the past year, has played 59 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match.

In his 39 matches on hard courts over the past year, Giron has played 24.3 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Giron has won 78.5% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.

On hard courts, Giron, over the past year, has been victorious in 78.2% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.

