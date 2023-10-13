In Limestone County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Limestone County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Coolidge High School at Aquilla High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Aquilla, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

