Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guadalupe County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Guadalupe County, Texas this week.
Guadalupe County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Navarro High School at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Seguin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Seguin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
