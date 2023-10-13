Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grayson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Grayson County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Pottsboro High School at Winnsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Krum High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
