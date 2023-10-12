High school football action in Williamson County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Vandegrift High School at Round Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Southlake, TX

Southlake, TX Conference: 6A - Region 25

6A - Region 25 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lockhart High School at Liberty Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Liberty Hill, TX

Liberty Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Florence, TX

Florence, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Chilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Chilton, TX

Chilton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Navarro High School at Jarrell High School