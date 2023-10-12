Week 7 of the 2023 college football season features six games involving AAC teams. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include taking Charlotte +3.5 against Navy as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Navy vs. Charlotte matchup.

Best Week 7 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Charlotte +3.5 vs. Navy

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 6.7 points

Charlotte by 6.7 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: UAB +9.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 0.3 points

UTSA by 0.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Memphis +4.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers

Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 0.7 points

Tulane by 0.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 13

October 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 7 AAC Total Bets

Over 43.5 - Navy vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers Projected Total: 53.1 points

53.1 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 59.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls Projected Total: 52.9 points

52.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 67.5 - UAB vs. UTSA

Matchup: UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Total: 63.7 points

63.7 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Week 7 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Memphis 4-1 (1-0 AAC) 36.6 / 21.4 439.0 / 362.8 Tulane 4-1 (1-0 AAC) 29.8 / 17.4 389.6 / 319.8 SMU 3-2 (1-0 AAC) 33.8 / 18.4 433.8 / 315.6 Florida Atlantic 2-3 (1-0 AAC) 20.6 / 25.0 340.4 / 393.6 UTSA 2-3 (1-0 AAC) 25.2 / 29.2 392.6 / 414.4 South Florida 3-3 (2-1 AAC) 31.0 / 32.8 441.5 / 433.0 Rice 3-3 (1-1 AAC) 32.7 / 30.3 395.7 / 397.8 Tulsa 3-3 (1-1 AAC) 26.0 / 29.3 386.2 / 399.3 UAB 2-4 (1-1 AAC) 31.8 / 35.8 449.8 / 439.8 Navy 2-3 (1-2 AAC) 21.6 / 27.6 349.0 / 397.4 North Texas 2-3 (0-1 AAC) 33.8 / 39.8 467.6 / 481.6 Charlotte 1-4 (0-1 AAC) 18.4 / 27.6 311.2 / 404.8 East Carolina 1-4 (0-1 AAC) 21.0 / 25.6 300.2 / 328.6 Temple 2-4 (0-2 AAC) 23.2 / 34.0 386.2 / 423.7

