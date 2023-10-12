Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos in Week 6 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where they'll face Kareem Jackson and the Denver Broncos defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chiefs pass catchers' matchup against the Broncos' pass defense, check out this article.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: Amazon Prime Video

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 40.2 10.1 4 85 11.48

Travis Kelce vs. Kareem Jackson Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce leads his squad with 222 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has the sixth-most in the league, with 1,290 (258 per game).

The Chiefs' scoring average on offense is the seventh-highest in the NFL, at 25.6 points per game.

Kansas City has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 37.8 times per game (sixth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chiefs air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 31 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (54.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Kareem Jackson & the Broncos' Defense

Kareem Jackson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 32 tackles and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 263 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 32nd in the NFL with 8.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this season, the Broncos' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 36.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 32nd with 2,253 total yards allowed (450.6 per game).

Denver has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Kareem Jackson Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Kareem Jackson Rec. Targets 37 10 Def. Targets Receptions 27 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 8.2 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 222 32 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55.5 6.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 149 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

