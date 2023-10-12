The West Virginia Mountaineers should win their matchup versus the Houston Cougars at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 12, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Houston vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-2.5) Under (49.5) West Virginia 29, Houston 19

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Cougars is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Houston is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Out of theCougars' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Houston games this season is 7.3 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

The Mountaineers have three wins in four games against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 2.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

West Virginia has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

The point total average for West Virginia games this season is 52.5, 3.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cougars vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 26.4 19.0 31.0 12.0 19.5 29.5 Houston 27.4 29.8 22.7 19.0 34.5 46.0

