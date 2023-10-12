Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Hays County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Johnson High School at Bowie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canyon High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Buda, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dripping Springs High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor New Tech at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Seguin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Seguin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
