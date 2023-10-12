There is high school football competition in Galveston County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Friendswood High School at Terry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Hill High School at High Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: High Island, TX

High Island, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clear Creek High School at Clear Brook High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13

6:55 PM CT on October 13 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Lake High School at Clear Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena Park High School at Santa Fe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Santa Fe, TX

Santa Fe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazoswood at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend