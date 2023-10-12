Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in El Paso County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Franklin High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fabens High School at Pecos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pecos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marine Military Academy at Agua Dulce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Agua Dulce, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at San Elizario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: San Elizario, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Socorro High School at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montwood High School at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on October 13
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
