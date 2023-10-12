Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Dallas County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Carter High School at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H Grady Spruce High School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Woodrow Wilson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timberview High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W W Samuell High School at Justin F Kimball School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Turner High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Madison High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Denton High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit College Prep School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Lynch High School at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Addison, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Ridge High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birdville High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Horn High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Wills Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wills Point, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Richardson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Grand Prairie High School at Arlington Independent School District
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas School For The Deaf at Prince of Peace Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
