Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Brazos County, Texas, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bryan High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Allen Academy at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.