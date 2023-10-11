The New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

New Mexico State is compiling 436.7 yards per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and rank 85th on defense, yielding 385.8 yards allowed per game. Sam Houston has been sputtering on offense, ranking worst with 241 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 378.8 total yards per contest (76th-ranked).

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Sam Houston New Mexico State 241 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.7 (30th) 378.8 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.8 (95th) 66.8 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.7 (24th) 174.2 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238 (66th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 731 yards (146.2 ypg) to lead Sam Houston, completing 59.5% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 61 yards (12.2 ypg) on 30 carries.

John Gentry has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 141 yards (28.2 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his 12 receptions this season are good for 125 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Noah Smith has hauled in 253 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Malik Phillips has recorded 149 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia leads New Mexico State with 1,329 yards (221.5 ypg) on 82-of-128 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 325 rushing yards on 61 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

This season, Ahmonte Watkins has carried the ball 22 times for 292 yards (48.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has hauled in 13 catches for 273 yards (45.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jordin Parker has hauled in four passes while averaging 32.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has a total of 189 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

