How to Watch the Phillies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NLDS Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in the third game of the NLDS on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The teams split the first two games of the series and would move within a win of the NLCS with a victory in this matchup. Aaron Nola is starting for the Phillies the Braves have yet to name their starter.
Phillies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 5:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Phillies average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 220 total home runs.
- Philadelphia is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.
- The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).
- Philadelphia is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).
- The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Philadelphia has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.240).
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Braves, who have connected on 307 this season.
- Fueled by 623 extra-base hits, Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .276 AVG the Braves have posted this season.
- No team has scored more than the 947 runs Atlanta has this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .344 OBP this season.
- The Braves are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.0 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.303 WHIP this season.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Nola is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Nola will look to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 frames per appearance).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Phillies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-1
|Away
|Matt Strahm
|Jose Butto
|10/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Zack Wheeler
|Jesús Luzardo
|10/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-1
|Home
|Aaron Nola
|Braxton Garrett
|10/7/2023
|Braves
|W 3-0
|Away
|Ranger Suárez
|Spencer Strider
|10/9/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Max Fried
|10/11/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Aaron Nola
|-
|10/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Trevor Williams
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-9
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Jackson Rutledge
|10/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|10/9/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|10/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|10/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
