Game 3 of the ALDS will take place on Tuesday, October 10 at Globe Life Field, with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hosting Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET. The series is currently 2-0 in favor of the Rangers.

The Orioles are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-135). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (13-5, 4.12 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 64, or 59.8%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 47-31 record (winning 60.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Orioles have won in 41, or 57.7%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 20-13 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +375 2nd 1st

