Rangers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (101-61) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA) for the Orioles.
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 64, or 59.8%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 47-31, a 60.3% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Dane Dunning vs George Kirby
|October 3
|@ Rays
|W 4-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
|October 4
|@ Rays
|W 7-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
|October 7
|@ Orioles
|W 3-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Bradish
|October 8
|@ Orioles
|W 11-8
|Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez
|October 10
|Orioles
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer
