Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (101-61) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA) for the Orioles.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 64, or 59.8%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 47-31, a 60.3% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).

