On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (hitting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Semien has had a hit in 121 of 166 games this season (72.9%), including multiple hits 54 times (32.5%).

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has an RBI in 69 of 166 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 93 games this season (56.0%), including 23 multi-run games (13.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings