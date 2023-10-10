Marcus Semien vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (hitting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Semien has had a hit in 121 of 166 games this season (72.9%), including multiple hits 54 times (32.5%).
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has an RBI in 69 of 166 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 93 games this season (56.0%), including 23 multi-run games (13.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 30th, 1.309 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 31st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.