Josh Jung vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in ALDS Game 3 with the Rangers on top 2-0.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 69.0% of his games this season (87 of 126), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (30.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 24 games with multiple runs (19.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles' 3.90 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (13-5) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday, Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 30th, 1.309 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
