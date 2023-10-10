Adolis García vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 3 with the Rangers ahead 2-0.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 97 of 152 games this season (63.8%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (20.4%).
- He has homered in 36 games this year (23.7%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 65 games this season (42.8%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 50.7% of his games this season (77 of 152), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (17.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.90 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (13-5) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday, Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 30th, 1.309 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.